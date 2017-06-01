CAME TO YOU “LIVE” FROM New York City — Sat/Sun June 3-4



The Left Forum banned four of five Deep State panels. The speakers refused to be silenced and held a “Left Out Forum.” Due to a pattern of harassment to shut down free speech, the physical location of those banned panels was not announced until Sunday, June 4th.

All 4 banned panels were live video-streamed and video archived for you by No Lies Radio.

The Left Forum, held at John Jay Criminal College in New York City, is the country’s largest leftist conference with approximately 3,000 people attending this annual conference to hear up to 250 panels, plenaries, and keynote speeches.

The four banned panels were:

9/11 Truth: Ground Zero for a Resistance Movement with former White House policy analyst and 9/11 researcher Barbara Honegger, Dr. Kevin Barrett and Richard Gage, AIA of ae911Truth.org.

False Flags: Staged, Scripted, Mass Psy-Op Events with False Flag Weekly News anchor and radio show host Dr. Kevin Barrett, American investigative reporter Dave Lindorff, and Researcher, Author, and Artist Ole Dammegard

Terrorism: Fake Enemies, Fraudulent Wars with former State Department member and author Michael Springmann, Dr. Anthony Hall, professor at the University of Lethbridge and False Flag Weekly News co-anchor, and Dr. Kevin Barrett

Political Correctness: The Dangers of Thought Crime Police Dr. Anthony Hall, professor at the University of Lethbridge and False Flag Weekly News co-anchor, and activist and radio show producer Jeremy Rothe-Kushel.

Through the magic of No Lies Radio Live Video Streaming we live streamed and archived for you these four banned panels, plus two other related deep state bonus panels — and additionally one more deep state panel will be video taped for you.