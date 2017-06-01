LeftForum
LEFT FORUM BANS 4 DEEP STATE PANELS
— Speakers refuse to be silenced
— Come to the “Left Out Forum”!
Was Live Video Streamed Here — Saturday/Sunday June 3-4
Exclusive Archive Available to You until June 14th
|
The Left Forum banned four of five Deep State panels. The speakers refused to be silenced and held a “Left Out Forum.” Due to a pattern of harassment to shut down free speech, the physical location of those banned panels was not announced until Sunday, June 4th.
All 4 banned panels were live video-streamed and video archived for you by No Lies Radio.
The Left Forum, held at John Jay Criminal College in New York City, is the country’s largest leftist conference with approximately 3,000 people attending this annual conference to hear up to 250 panels, plenaries, and keynote speeches.
The four banned panels were:
9/11 Truth: Ground Zero for a Resistance Movement with former White House policy analyst and 9/11 researcher Barbara Honegger, Dr. Kevin Barrett and Richard Gage, AIA of ae911Truth.org.
False Flags: Staged, Scripted, Mass Psy-Op Events with False Flag Weekly News anchor and radio show host Dr. Kevin Barrett, American investigative reporter Dave Lindorff, and Researcher, Author, and Artist Ole Dammegard
Terrorism: Fake Enemies, Fraudulent Wars with former State Department member and author Michael Springmann, Dr. Anthony Hall, professor at the University of Lethbridge and False Flag Weekly News co-anchor, and Dr. Kevin Barrett
Political Correctness: The Dangers of Thought Crime Police Dr. Anthony Hall, professor at the University of Lethbridge and False Flag Weekly News co-anchor, and activist and radio show producer Jeremy Rothe-Kushel.
Through the magic of No Lies Radio Live Video Streaming we live streamed and archived for you these four banned panels, plus two other related deep state bonus panels — and additionally one more deep state panel will be video taped for you.
So order your live video stream archive ticket below and find out what was “so hot to touch” that the Left Forum Board banned it. Your support is needed to present the truth and to stop censorship!
For Left Forum Deep State Live Video Stream 10 day Exclusive Archive Ticket. You choose the Amount of your Donation. $15 suggested. Any size donation appreciated. Donate more if you can.
Live Video Stream Archive Link and Password will be emailed to you shortly. See panel descriptions below.
Become a Subscriber to No Lies Radio and get a Left Forum Deep State Live Video Stream 10 day Exclusive Archive Ticket. And you will get FREE Live Streaming Access to Most of our Future Public Events including the September 9/11 Truth Film Festival + FREE early on-demand access and downloads of your favorite shows before they actually broadcast + other perks!!
MORE DETAILS HERE.
No one turned away for lack of funds to donate. Email us at info @ noliesradio.org and explain your circumstances and we will send you a free Live Stream Ticket.
Deep State Panel Descriptions:
Alison Weir, Joel Simpson, Sander Hicks
Moderator: Sander Hicks
This panel was live streamed and video archived.
Barbara Honegger, J. Michael Springmann, Jane Clark, Les Jamieson
Moderator: Sander Hicks
This panel was live streamed and video archived.
— that were held at an undisclosed location
Dr. Anthony Hall, Jeremy Rothe-Kushel
Moderator: Cheryl Curtiss
This panel was be live streamed and video archived.
Michael Springmann, Dr. Anthony Hall, Dr. Kevin Barrett
Moderator: Tom Kiely
This panel was live streamed and video archived.
Dr. Kevin Barrett, Dave Lindorff, Ole Dammegard
Moderator: Dr. Lucy Morgan Edwards
This panel was live streamed and video archived.
Barbara Honegger, Dr. Kevin Barrett, Richard Gage
Moderator: Dr. Lucy Morgan Edwards
This panel was live streamed and video archived.
ONE MORE DEEP STATE PANELS — was video taped (not live-streamed) & will be available to you after editing.
Co-Opting the Left: Infiltration by the Corporate State to Neutralize Resistance
Kevin Zeese, Glen Ford
Moderator: Cheryl Curtiss
This panel was video taped for you (not live-streamed).
Click here for Deep State Panel Detailed Descriptions and Speaker Bios.
Click Here for the “Left Out Forum” Press Release.
Live Video Streaming and Archiving were provided by No Lies Radio News
“The views expressed in this event are the sole responsibility of the speaker(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of the noliesradio.org. The noliesradio.org will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements expressed therein.”