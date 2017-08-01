Film Festival
9/11 Truth Film Festival to be Live Streamed Online Sept. 11th
|
COMING TO YOU “LIVE” FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA,
16 Years after 9/11, our 13th annual 9/11 Truth FILM FESTIVAL
|
Radio Host Kevin Barrett and Mickey Huff of Project Censored will also speak.
* General Wesley Clark reveals US plans to invade “Seven Countries in Five Years”
* Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup
* 9/11 Inside Out: An Expert’s Guide to the 9/11 Conspiracy
* Stand for the Truth: A Government Researcher Speaks Out
* James Corbett’s six-part series “9/11 Suspects”
Live Stream Broadcast Time:
Monday September 11, 2017 — 3pm Pacific * 6pm Eastern * 22:00 GMT
Duration: 3pm – 10 pm (7 Hours)
Will be archived for 14 days after the event so you can arrive late, watch it later, watch it again, or pickup any pieces that you missed the first time.
|
For 9/11 Film Festival Live Stream Ticket plus 14 Day Archive. You choose the Amount of your Donation. $15 suggested. Any size donation appreciated. Donate more if you can.
Live Stream Link and Password will be emailed to you on September 10, 2017 — 24 hours prior to the live broadcast.
|
Become a Subscriber to No Lies Radio and get a FREE 9/11 Film Festival Live Stream Ticket plus 14 Day Archive. And you will get FREE Live Streaming Access to Most of our Future Public Events + FREE early on-demand access and downloads of your favorite shows before they actually broadcast + other perks!!
MORE DETAILS HERE.
If you live in the San Francisco Bay Area, please consider “attending in person” to support: Monday, September 11th, 3pm – 10pm (Pacific), Grand Lake Theater, 3200 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610. To “attend in person”, you must purchase your ticket at the door — $15. Doors open at 2pm. Click here for map.
Live Video Streaming and Archiving provided by No Lies Radio News
9/11 Truth Film Festival sponsored by The Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance, No Lies Radio, and Project Censored.
Films & Clips may be subject to minor changes.
