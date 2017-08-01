LOOK ==>>

Film Festival

9/11 Truth Film Festival to be Live Streamed Online Sept. 11th

COMING TO YOU “LIVE” FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA,

16 Years after 9/11, our 13th annual 9/11 Truth FILM FESTIVAL
explains WHY 9/11 TRUTH STILL MATTERS
KEYNOTE SPEAKER:
William Pepper, Esq — Human rights lawyer and author of three books about the Martin Luther King, Jr. assassination, including the newly released, The Plot to Kill King: The Truth Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. In 1999 he conducted a civil trial in which the it took the jury about one hour to find the Government liable for the assassination of Martin Luther King. He is currently working with a team of distinguished lawyers to assemble a break-through 9/11 Truth legal strategy.
Radio Host Kevin Barrett and Mickey Huff of Project Censored will also speak.
FILMS & CLIPS:
* Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth answer the question, “Why Revisit 9/11?”
* General Wesley Clark reveals US plans to invade “Seven Countries in Five Years”
* Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup
* 9/11 Inside Out: An Expert’s Guide to the 9/11 Conspiracy
* Stand for the Truth: A Government Researcher Speaks Out
* James Corbett’s six-part series “9/11 Suspects”
HOSTED BY:
Bonnie Faulkner of Guns & Butter & Talk Radio Host Peter B. Collins

Live Stream Broadcast Time:

Monday September 11, 2017 — 3pm Pacific * 6pm Eastern * 22:00 GMT
Duration: 3pm – 10 pm (7 Hours)

If you live in the San Francisco Bay Area, please consider “attending in person” to support: Monday, September 11th, 3pm – 10pm (Pacific), Grand Lake Theater, 3200 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610. To “attend in person”, you must purchase your ticket at the door — $15. Doors open at 2pm. Click here for map.


Live Video Streaming and Archiving provided by No Lies Radio News

9/11 Truth Film Festival sponsored by The Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance, No Lies Radio, and Project Censored.

Films & Clips may be subject to minor changes.

