Dr. Graeme MacQueen – Harvard Scholar, Peace Activist & Author of THE 2001 ANTHRAX DECEPTION The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy _on Quantum Matrix Radio

Dr. Graeme MacQueen – Harvard Scholar, Peace Activist
& Author of THE 2001 ANTHRAX DECEPTION
The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy

This show was broadcast on January 12, 2015.
Dr. Graeme MacQueen discusses his background and philosophy as a decades long peacemaker and Buddhist scholar as these apply to a post 9/11 world as well as his exhaustive research into the first responder witness testimony for 9/11. He also discusses his NEW BOOK ~ THE 2001 ANTHRAX DECEPTION The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy

Graeme MacQueen received his Ph.D. in Buddhist Studies from Harvard University and taught in the Religious Studies Department of McMaster University for 30 years. While at McMaster he became founding Director of the Centre for Peace Studies at McMaster, after which he helped develop the B.A. program in Peace Studies and oversaw the development of peace-building projects in Sri Lanka, Gaza, Croatia and Afghanistan. Graeme was a member of the organizing committee of the Toronto Hearings held on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 and is co-editor of The Journal of 9/11 Studies.

Quantum Matrix Radio~Podcast explores the challenging issues of 9/11 and a post-9/11 world with solutions in mind. Hosts Pamela Senzee and David Meiswinkle draw from the science of quantum physics in order to confirm that we can indeed transform the world paradigm for the better using positive thought coupled with action and dedication.

Pamela Senzee is a mural and fine artist, an author, and adventurer. In 2012 she crossed the United States by bicycle along with a fellow peace activist. They embarked on this journey on behalf of the organization Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. Pamela wrote about her experiences, lessons and insights during this epic adventure in her book Quantum Trek – a post-9/11 journey of transformation.

David R. Meiswinkle is the President and Founder of New Jersey 911 Aware. He is a retired New Brunswick police officer and a United States Army veteran., and presently a criminal defense attorney. David was the founder of the New Brunswick Reporter. His activism and articles outlining local municipal corruption brought the federal authorities to New Brunswick which led to major investigations and the arrest, indictment, and conviction of prominent local political figures. David served as the Secretary of the New Jersey Reform Party, and was an independent candidate for Governor against Chris Christie in 2009 and ran for a congressional seat against Chris Smith in 2010. He holds a B.A. from Rutgers College, a M.A. from New York University, and a J.D. from Seton Hall University Law School.

User Login